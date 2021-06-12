Refinable Trading Down 29.3% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

