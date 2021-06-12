Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 166.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NASDAQ REG opened at $68.20 on Friday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

