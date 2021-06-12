Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in May

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the May 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reliq Health Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,112. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

