Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $202.78. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $202.78, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

