Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 321.7% in May

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 321.7% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 4,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

