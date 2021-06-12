RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $144.03 and a fifty-two week high of $191.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

