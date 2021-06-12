renBTC (RENBTC) Hits Market Cap of $354.69 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $354.69 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $36,131.13 or 1.00313656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00799846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.43 or 0.08380302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00086824 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,817 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.