Render Token Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $72.15 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00795282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.16 or 0.08290833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086698 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars.

