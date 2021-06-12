Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

