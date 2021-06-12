REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, REPO has traded 4% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $112,677.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00162165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.62 or 0.01162252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,163.24 or 1.00402801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002713 BTC.

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

