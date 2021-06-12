REPO (REPO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,953.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $105,953.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00165660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00197712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.01119391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.80 or 1.00091763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

