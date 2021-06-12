Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.