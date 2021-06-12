Request Market Cap Reaches $74.56 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Request has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $836,374.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

