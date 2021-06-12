ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 139.96% and a negative net margin of 189.18%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter.

About ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.