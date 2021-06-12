Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 21,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

