Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Restaurant Brands International worth $35,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,607 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,875 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

NYSE QSR opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

