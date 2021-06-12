Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $397.72

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.72 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36). Restore shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 63,528 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Restore alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 397.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £546.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.