Revain Reaches Market Cap of $965.06 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $965.06 million and $3.65 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00789597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.93 or 0.08283984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086142 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

