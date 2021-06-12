Reviewing SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SSE has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 14.72% 10.93% 2.83%

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SSE pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SSE and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 4 6 0 2.60 American Electric Power 1 1 7 0 2.67

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $94.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.79%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than SSE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSE and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $8.65 billion 2.68 -$75.01 million $1.06 20.92 American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.83 $2.20 billion $4.44 19.09

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Electric Power beats SSE on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

