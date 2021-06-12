ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.82. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 656,922 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.44.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

