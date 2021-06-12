Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR opened at $59.26 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

