Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,901 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Innoviva worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $9,512,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 206,953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 105,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
INVA stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
