Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,901 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Innoviva worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $9,512,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 206,953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 105,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

