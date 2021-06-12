Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of REGENXBIO worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

RGNX stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

