Rhumbline Advisers Buys 217,245 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of DHT worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.23. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

