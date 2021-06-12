Rhumbline Advisers Buys 28,781 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 197.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in nCino were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.80. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -116.25.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

