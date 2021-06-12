Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of At Home Group worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

HOME opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,046. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

