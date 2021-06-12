Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,327 shares of company stock worth $14,817,209. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

