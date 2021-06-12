Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Nelnet worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $373,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,815.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI opened at $77.67 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

