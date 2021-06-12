Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.59 Million Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Nabors Industries worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NBR opened at $117.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $997.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.60. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

