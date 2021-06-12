Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.67 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Avaya worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

AVYA stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

