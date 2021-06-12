Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

CHRS opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.