Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

RRR stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

