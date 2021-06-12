Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CSOD stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.