Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of MacroGenics worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

