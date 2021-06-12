Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTLF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

