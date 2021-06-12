Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,697 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.41% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 552,769 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 538,866 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.26 million, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 251.85%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

