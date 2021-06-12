Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,528 shares of company stock worth $9,190,021. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.