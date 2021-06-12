Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,233 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

BE stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

