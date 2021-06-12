Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,314 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Copa worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Copa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Copa by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $4,795,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA opened at $77.00 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

