Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,627 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.46.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,926 shares of company stock worth $637,118. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

