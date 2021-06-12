Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,083 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $11,868,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Avangrid by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

