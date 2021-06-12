Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,202 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Otter Tail worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

