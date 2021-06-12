Rhumbline Advisers Sells 437 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $320.67 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.11.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

