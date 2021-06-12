Rhumbline Advisers Sells 45,181 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $93.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.96.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

