Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,828 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Mimecast worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIME. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,275. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

