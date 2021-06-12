Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,193 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Kadant worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 120.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 174,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE KAI opened at $170.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.