Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,434 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of ABR opened at $19.10 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

