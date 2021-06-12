Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Bandwidth worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,041,142 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.19. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

