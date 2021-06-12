Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report sales of $22.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.31 million and the highest is $22.93 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.06 million, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

