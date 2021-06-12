RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.08 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $191,166.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 50.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00087134 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.